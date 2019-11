Preparation : 20 m

: 20 m Cook Time : 30 m

: 30 m Recipe Yield: 4

Imagine if grandma’s peach cobbler and cinnamon rolls had a baby….. that’s what this recipe is! Hurry up and make this perfect dessert for the season!

Check out this amazing recipe from BuzzFeed

Ingredients 1 can of cinnamon rolls

3 peaches

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Vanilla ice cream

Mint leaves

Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F/175°C. Separate cinnamon rolls and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place the cinnamon roll pieces into a medium bowl and set aside. Cut each peach into 8-12 wedges. Place in a medium bowl, add cornstarch and cinnamon and mix to coat each peach. In a baking dish, place half of the cinnamon rolls down on the bottom. Then add half of the peaches on top. Repeat and add the rest of the ingredients. Drizzle the icing packet from the cinnamon roll tube over the cobbler and bake for 30 minutes. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and mint leaves Enjoy!

