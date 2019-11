Preparation : 10 m

: 10 m Cook Time : 35 m

: 35 m Total : 45 m

: 45 m Recipe Yield: 9

We aren’t really sure if it’s called stuffing or dressing but Ohio’s own White Castle has come up with their own recipe for Thanksgiving stuffing made out of their famous sliders!

If you’re a fan of the famous sliders this is the perfect opportunity to give your turkey a different flavor this year with this simple recipe!

Ingredients 10-12 White Castle® Sliders, no pickles

1 1/2 cups Celery

1 1/4 teaspoons ground Thyme

1 1/2 teaspoons ground Sage

3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground Black pepper

1 or 1/4 cup Chicken broth

Instructions Heat your oven 350 degrees

Our recipe calls for 10-12 sliders and that should be enough for a 10-12 pound turkey. Should you have a larger or smaller turkey, amend the recipe for 1 slider for each pound of a turkey you are cooking.

Directions:

Remove all of the pickles from the slides and set them aside to enjoy another time or discard them. In a large bowl tear the sliders apart into small pieces by hand. Dice the celery and add it and the seasonings to the broken up sliders. Add 1 cup of chicken broth and toss all ingredients.

Put all of the mixed ingredients into a glass casserole dish and bake for 35 minutes.

** Note **

If you like to stuff your turkey and cook it inside, reduce your chicken broth to 1/4 cups for your mixture. Then stuff the turkey and cook as normal.



source Heat your oven 350 degreesOur recipe calls for 10-12 sliders and that should be enough for a 10-12 pound turkey. Should you have a larger or smaller turkey, amend the recipe for 1 slider for each pound of a turkey you are cooking.Remove all of the pickles from the slides and set them aside to enjoy another time or discard them. In a large bowl tear the sliders apart into small pieces by hand. Dice the celery and add it and the seasonings to the broken up sliders. Add 1 cup of chicken broth and toss all ingredients.Put all of the mixed ingredients into a glass casserole dish and bake for 35 minutes.If you like to stuff your turkey and cook it inside, reduce your chicken broth to 1/4 cups for your mixture. Then stuff the turkey and cook as normal.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: