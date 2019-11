The Recipe Lab is back with a classic that we feel everyone should know how to cook! Homestyle Baked Macaroni N Cheese!!! And our expert Chef Mieka is sharing her recipe from her upcoming 2nd edition of Chef Hacks available soon! Get her first book “Chef Hacks” available on Amazon. Get Check Mikea’s book and enjoy delicious her recipe below!

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 375°

-Bring water to a boil in a large stockpot.

- Add salt and olive oil to the water. It gives flavor to the noodles and also keeps them from sticking.

-Boil noodles until “al dente” or cooked but still firm.

-Drain noodles and pour into a half size foil pan. Mix in mild cheddar, Colby jack, and triple cheddar. Add eggs, milk, and seasonings (to taste).

-Sprinkle sharp cheddar on top of the mixture.

-Bake for approximately 1 hour or until the milk has been absorbed and cheese has fully melted.

-if the top of your Mac browns before the inside is done, use a “foil tent” (loosely placed aluminum foil covering) to prevent the top from burning while the rest continues to cook.